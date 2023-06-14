Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Essential Planning LLC.’s 2nd Largest Position

Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 2,392.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 917,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880,762 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 17.7% of Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Essential Planning LLC. owned approximately 0.87% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $23,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,758,000 after buying an additional 725,651 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,209,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,219,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,368.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 552,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,489,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 55,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,577. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

