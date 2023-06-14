Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Gap Down to $64.21

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.21, but opened at $61.99. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $62.65, with a volume of 30,789 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIN. Barclays decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush cut Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 6.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $944.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 299.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 548,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 17.6% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 460,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 68,902 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

