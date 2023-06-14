Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading 4.8% Higher

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. 189,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 919,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $779.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of -0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter worth $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $64,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

