Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Short Interest Down 28.1% in May

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFD traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. 14,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,791. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 15.06% of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

