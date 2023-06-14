Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,729,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,415 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for approximately 2.5% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.77% of Dollar Tree worth $244,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,864,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,093,000 after acquiring an additional 290,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,957,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,555,000 after purchasing an additional 116,894 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.79. The company had a trading volume of 256,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,702. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $175.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

