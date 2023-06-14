Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Shares Down 0.8%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 80,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 113,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Doubleview Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.

About Doubleview Gold

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

