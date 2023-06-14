Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.78.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Insider Transactions at Douglas Emmett
In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Douglas Emmett Price Performance
NYSE:DEI opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91.
Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 149.02%.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
