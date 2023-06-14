Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 571.95 ($7.16) and last traded at GBX 562.50 ($7.04). Approximately 8,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 8,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560 ($7.01).
Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 560.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 538.44. The stock has a market cap of £73.91 million, a PE ratio of 781.25 and a beta of 0.48.
Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,194.44%.
About Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust
Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.
Featured Stories
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.