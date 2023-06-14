Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 571.95 ($7.16) and last traded at GBX 562.50 ($7.04). Approximately 8,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 8,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560 ($7.01).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 560.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 538.44. The stock has a market cap of £73.91 million, a PE ratio of 781.25 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,194.44%.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

