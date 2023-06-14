Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.16. 175,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 359,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James raised Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $718.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.22.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 187,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $2,367,502.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,159.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 187,748 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $2,367,502.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,159.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 76,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,603.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,745.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $8,729,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,916,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 641,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 735.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 155,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 136,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

