Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Up 223.0% in May

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 223.0% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,238. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.