Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.23

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and traded as low as $22.05. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 147,145 shares trading hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.