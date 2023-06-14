Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.23

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and traded as low as $22.05. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 147,145 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 18,498 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

