eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Rebecca Spencer Sells 2,193 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

eBay Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $45.07. 4,654,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795,573. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

