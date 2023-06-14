Echo Street Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 543,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,532 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises about 1.7% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $175,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total value of $1,135,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,153.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $12,704,586 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $389.70. 69,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $381.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.52 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $425.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.