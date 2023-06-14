Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $122.22 Million Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,574,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 594,817 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $122,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 951.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 500.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 0.4 %

TPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

TPH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.14. 254,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,279. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.