Echo Street Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,367,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 404,021 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of CoStar Group worth $182,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,313,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,576,000 after buying an additional 415,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,214,000 after buying an additional 180,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.23. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.07, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

