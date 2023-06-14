Echo Street Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 133.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344,567 shares during the period. Block accounts for approximately 1.4% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Block worth $147,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,516 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $2,340,905.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,846 shares of company stock worth $15,386,284. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,892,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,758,031. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average is $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of -109.20 and a beta of 2.33.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

