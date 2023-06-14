Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 246,936 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,936 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Monster Beverage worth $101,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 170,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 182,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.3 %

Several analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.98.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $58.36. 702,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,438. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

