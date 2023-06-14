Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 479,856 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,856 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of Medpace worth $36,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Medpace by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.91. The stock had a trading volume of 108,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.79 and a one year high of $241.48.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MEDP. Guggenheim raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

