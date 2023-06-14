Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Up 44.4% in May

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the May 15th total of 10,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,821 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 3.08% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Trading Down 5.9 %

WAVE traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. 10,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,532. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:WAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

