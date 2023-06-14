Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CTO Sells $10,536,000.00 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CTO Shay Banon sold 150,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $10,536,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,943,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,976,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elastic alerts:

On Friday, June 9th, Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $10,704,937.42.

Elastic Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $71.16. 2,058,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,278. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 418.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Elastic by 79.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.