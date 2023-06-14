Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Trading Down 2.9%

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $204.07 and last traded at $204.07. Approximately 4,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 31,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESLT shares. TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Elbit Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 55.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

