Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the May 15th total of 186,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 370.0 days.

Electro Optic Systems Price Performance

Shares of Electro Optic Systems stock remained flat at $0.43 during trading on Tuesday. Electro Optic Systems has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.

Get Electro Optic Systems alerts:

Electro Optic Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Ltd. develops and produces products incorporating advanced electro-optic technologies for the aerospace market. Its products are developed through internal research and development programs based on its core technologies in software, lasers, electronics, optics, gimbals, telescopes and beam directors, optical coatings and precision mechanisms.

Receive News & Ratings for Electro Optic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro Optic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.