Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the May 15th total of 186,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 370.0 days.
Electro Optic Systems Price Performance
Shares of Electro Optic Systems stock remained flat at $0.43 during trading on Tuesday. Electro Optic Systems has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.
Electro Optic Systems Company Profile
