Electron Capital Partners LLC Invests $29.89 Million in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 852,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,891,000. Mobileye Global comprises approximately 1.2% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Mobileye Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBLY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.85. 1,331,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,414. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.54 million. Analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBLY. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.26.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

