Elm Ridge Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,314 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Elm Ridge Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,314 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.2% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.24. The company had a trading volume of 781,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,493. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.50. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.39.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

