Elm Ridge Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Elm Ridge Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,994 shares during the period. Adient accounts for about 3.1% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Adient by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Adient by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after acquiring an additional 167,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Adient during the first quarter worth about $2,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADNT traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 267,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.75 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.77. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Adient had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

