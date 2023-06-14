EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Major Shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 41,438 Shares

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 41,438 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $29,420.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,930,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,983.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of EMCORE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $36,500.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of EMCORE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $82,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 140,489 shares of EMCORE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $123,630.32.

EMCORE Stock Down 4.8 %

EMKR traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. 665,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,613. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. EMCORE Co. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $36.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). EMCORE had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in EMCORE by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in EMCORE by 34.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 54.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

