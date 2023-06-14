Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMA. CIBC increased their target price on Emera from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB upped their price target on Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut Emera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

TSE EMA opened at C$55.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.67. Emera has a 52-week low of C$48.63 and a 52-week high of C$63.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.09%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

