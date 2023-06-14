Emerson Point Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Emerson Point Capital LP decreased its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,201 shares during the period. Planet Fitness comprises approximately 9.3% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Emerson Point Capital LP owned about 0.14% of Planet Fitness worth $10,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,200,000 after buying an additional 190,817 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,520,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,257,000 after buying an additional 288,762 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,139,000 after buying an additional 575,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,208,000 after buying an additional 720,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PLNT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.57. 396,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,160. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $85.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The company had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

