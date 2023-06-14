Emerson Point Capital LP Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Emerson Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. Yum! Brands makes up 1.3% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,237,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $749,541,000 after purchasing an additional 73,735 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $136.23. 235,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,391. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.17. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,463. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.84.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.