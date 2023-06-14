Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

