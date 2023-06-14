Endurant Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of PEAK stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.87. 1,551,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $28.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.