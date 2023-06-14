Endurant Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $231,000.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $63,020.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,645 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $63,020.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,645 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $38,093.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,595 shares of company stock worth $7,968,916. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.27. 129,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

