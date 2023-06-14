Endurant Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Endurant Capital Management LP decreased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61,017 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises about 3.5% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,303.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $5,627,665. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.3 %

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $95.04. 208,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,468. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.41.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

