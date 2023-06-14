Endurant Capital Management LP Invests $4.07 Million in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 433,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,000. Viking Therapeutics comprises about 1.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 0.56% of Viking Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VKTX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 67,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,186,076.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 67,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,186,076.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 131,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $2,227,493.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 760,569 shares of company stock worth $14,598,069 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 459,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,875. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

