Endurant Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Endurant Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 8.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $21,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.60. The company had a trading volume of 216,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

