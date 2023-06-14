Endurant Capital Management LP Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 19,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

ALNY traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $198.20. 192,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,360. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.13. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.80 and a twelve month high of $242.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. 92 Resources reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.