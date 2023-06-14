Endurant Capital Management LP Takes $1.58 Million Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. Silk Road Medical makes up 0.6% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 420,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 925,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,933,000 after acquiring an additional 560,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $300,576.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,050.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $238,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,132 shares in the company, valued at $10,703,379.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $300,576.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,050.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,506 shares of company stock worth $1,153,609 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SILK. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. CL King began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 11.03. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $58.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 50.13% and a negative net margin of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

Further Reading

