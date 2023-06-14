Energy Income Partners LLC Acquires 17,729 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 106.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,810,000 after buying an additional 349,025 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,173,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $776,544,000 after buying an additional 1,072,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NOV by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $270,440,000 after buying an additional 298,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NOV by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,962,000 after buying an additional 3,843,096 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE NOV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,661. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. NOV’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

NOV Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.