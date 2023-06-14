Energy Income Partners LLC Acquires 7,326 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,281,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $15,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,883,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $588,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,185 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,168,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 152,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 746,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 5,445,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,946 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

EnLink Midstream Trading Down 1.5 %

ENLC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 513,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,172. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.23%. Research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

