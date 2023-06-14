Energy Income Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 22,785 Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,785 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,327,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 825,327 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 647,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 497,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 360,242 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 273,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $3,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. 59,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,479. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.34. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.13 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 47.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 70.71%.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,056.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,056.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

