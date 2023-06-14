Energy Income Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HASI. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 84,741 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,464.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Susan D. Nickey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,637.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $27.63. 371,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,089. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 18.35, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 128.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 752.42%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

