Energy Income Partners LLC Has $118.64 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,936,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,298 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises approximately 2.7% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $118,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,060,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,034 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,928 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.68. The stock had a trading volume of 412,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,199. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.26. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

Several analysts have commented on PEG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

