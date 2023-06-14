Energy Income Partners LLC Has $35.33 Million Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $35,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,441. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

