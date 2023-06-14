Energy Income Partners LLC Purchases 49,487 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,440,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,487 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 3.3% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Williams Companies worth $146,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after acquiring an additional 196,163 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,979,958. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.