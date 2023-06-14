Energy Income Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 98,820 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 98,820 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.29. 3,783,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,420,529. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

