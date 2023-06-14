Energy Income Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Energy Income Partners LLC decreased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,049,139 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $51,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in TC Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 117,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 32,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 489,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,719. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

