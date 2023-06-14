Energy Income Partners LLC Sells 101,045 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Energy Income Partners LLC trimmed its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,443 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 101,045 shares during the period. IDACORP comprises 1.3% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Energy Income Partners LLC owned approximately 1.08% of IDACORP worth $58,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,762,000 after purchasing an additional 111,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in IDACORP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in IDACORP by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 741,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,018,000 after purchasing an additional 81,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

IDACORP Trading Up 0.3 %

IDA traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.83. 23,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average of $106.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $115.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.51%.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.