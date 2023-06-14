Energy Income Partners LLC Sells 1,266,369 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Energy Income Partners LLC cut its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,266,369 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CenterPoint Energy worth $25,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,517,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,409,000 after purchasing an additional 639,223 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,788,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,567,000 after purchasing an additional 318,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,850. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CNP. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

