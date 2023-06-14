Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 1.9% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.04. The stock had a trading volume of 510,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,018. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.59. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

