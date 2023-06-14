Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the quarter. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URNM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.58. 223,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,285. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.